Lanier football team prepares for new season with midnight practice

SAN ANTONIO – Surrounded by family and friends, Lanier hit the football field for midnight practice as the team prepares for the new season.

The Voks finished last season with a 5-6 record, advancing to the first round of the playoffs. They went 3-3 in district play.

This season, they are predicted to win District 12-5A Division II, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Burbank, Sam Houston and Jefferson follow in the rankings.

Lanier returns 16 starters this year — eight on offense and eight on defense. The Voks are ready to go and happy to hit the field at midnight.

See the video player above to watch the story.

