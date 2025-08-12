Skip to main content
Lanier football team prepares for new season with midnight practice

The Voks finished last season with a 5-6 record, advancing to the first round of the playoffs

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Surrounded by family and friends, Lanier hit the football field for midnight practice as the team prepares for the new season.

The Voks finished last season with a 5-6 record, advancing to the first round of the playoffs. They went 3-3 in district play.

This season, they are predicted to win District 12-5A Division II, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Burbank, Sam Houston and Jefferson follow in the rankings.

Lanier returns 16 starters this year — eight on offense and eight on defense. The Voks are ready to go and happy to hit the field at midnight.

