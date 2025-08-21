Burbank Bulldogs prepare to repeat as district 12-5A DII champs despite player graduations

SAN ANTONIO – The Burbank Bulldogs are hard at work as they look to defend their District 12-5A Division II championship, their first district title since 1978.

The Bulldogs went 8-3 last season and a perfect 6-0 in district play, advancing to the first round of the playoffs. They have four offensive starters and six defensive starters returning from that squad.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts they’ll finish second in the district this season behind Lanier. And although the Bulldogs graduated a lot of players, they feel they have what it takes to defend their crown.

