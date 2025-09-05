Dilley Wolves, Comfort Bobcats football game relocated due to swarm of bees

PEARSALL, Texas – The Friday night high school football game between the Dilley Wolves and the Comfort Bobcats has been relocated due to a swarm of bees at Gosch Field, according to the Dilley Independent School District.

Dilley ISD Superintendent Kelli DuBose announced that the game will now be at 7:30 p.m. at Mack Laxson Field in Pearsall.

“For the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators, the decision was made—out of an abundance of caution—to move the event," DuBose said. “Emergency procedures are being followed, and professional pest control has been contacted to safely remove the bees from the premises.”

Both the Wolves and the Bobcats enter the matchup with a 1-0 record.

