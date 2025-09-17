Cornerstone Christian volleyball soars with sophomore core, eyes national No. 1 ranking

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Cornerstone Christian Warriors are among the nation’s top high school volleyball programs.

The team has one national tournament left with hopes of rising to a No. 1 ranking in the country.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Warriors reached new heights this season by sweeping powerhouse Mater Dei to win the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast National Division Platinum Bracket championship in Florida a couple of weeks back.

Unlike last year’s senior-heavy roster, Cornerstone has nine sophomores at the core of its success in 2025.

“I think everyone on our team, every sophomore is very, very gifted,” said Cornerstone sophomore setter and outside hitter Sydney Whisenton. “We have a lot of tall sophomores, and it’s just really exciting because everyone is very talented and very good at what they do.”

Senior middle blocker Cayleigh Cerzenka praised the team for stepping up.

“I’m really proud of this team this year because we have so, so many talented underclassmen,” Cerzenka said. “I just can’t speak enough of how incredible they are and how incredible it’s been to get to be teammates with them.”

“They brought so much to this team, and they had some big shoes to fill from the seniors here before that graduated,” said Cerzenka. “I just can’t speak highly enough of them.”

While Cornerstone’s three seniors are in the minority, they have been key in helping head coach Mike Carter continue the program’s winning culture.

There’s no ceiling for what the underclassmen can accomplish over the next two seasons.

“The class before had I want to say nine Division I commitments,” said Cornerstone volleyball head coach Mike Carter. “I don’t doubt that this class won’t have the same.”

“As we grow and as we develop our skill, we only we can only go upwards from here, which is why it’s so exciting having this kind of a team,” Whisenton said.

The future is bright for the Warriors. Starting this Friday, the team heads to Las Vegas for the Durango Fall Classic.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.