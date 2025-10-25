Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT travels down I-35 for Week 9

Here are the highlights from Devine, Natalia, Lytle

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT Sports photojournalist Adam Barraza traveled down Interstate 35 for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos