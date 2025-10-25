BGC Road Trip: KSAT travels down I-35 for Week 9 Here are the highlights from Devine, Natalia, Lytle
KSAT Sports photojournalist Adam Barraza traveled down Interstate 35 for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.
Big Game Coverage
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding ▶ 0:58 Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate GET A FREE STANLEY THIS WEEKEND ▶ 0:28 GET A FREE STANLEY THIS WEEKEND Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza ▶ 0:40 SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review ▶ 1:31 New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle ▶ 1:06 Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver ▶ 1:33 Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA ▶ 0:49 What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says ▶ 1:25 Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects ▶ 2:08 Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones ▶ 1:05 Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee ▶ 1:20 San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 ▶ 0:34 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges ▶ 0:37 Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins ▶ 0:59 Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom ▶ 1:09 Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times ▶ 0:36 Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times Legacy Elementary School opens to students on Monday ▶ 0:58 Legacy Elementary School opens to students on Monday Previous photo Next photo