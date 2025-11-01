Skip to main content
BGC Road Trip: KSAT heads west on Highway 90 for Week 10

Here are the highlights from Hondo and Medina Valley

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT Sports photojournalist Adam Barraza traveled west on Highway 90 for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

