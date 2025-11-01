BGC Road Trip: KSAT heads west on Highway 90 for Week 10 Here are the highlights from Hondo and Medina Valley
KSAT Sports photojournalist Adam Barraza traveled west on Highway 90 for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.
Big Game Coverage
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio ▶ 2:33 Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio How to celebrate Halloween safely ▶ 1:13 How to celebrate Halloween safely San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk ▶ 1:21 San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding ▶ 0:25 Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends ▶ 1:07 How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio ▶ 1:09 Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy ▶ 0:51 How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather ▶ 0:30 Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary ▶ 0:56 Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:37 San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade ▶ 1:30 $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense ▶ 1:40 Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help ▶ 1:29 West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Previous photo Next photo