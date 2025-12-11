Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Brennan, Holmes highlight exciting District 28-6A girls basketball doubleheader

Duke commit Bella Flemings led Brennan to a 49-35 victory over rival Harlan

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday night at Paul Taylor Fieldhouse featured a District 28-6A doubleheader with dramatic finishes.

In the opener, Holmes rallied past Taft 44-43 as junior guard Daloni Brown hit a driving layup at the buzzer.

Junior guard Eliza Jimenez led the Huskies with 26 points, while junior power forward Kaelyn Flemons paced Taft with 18 points.

Holmes improved to 2-0 in district play.

In the nightcap, Duke commit Bella Flemings led Brennan to a 49-35 victory over rival Harlan.

The Bears moved to 1-1 in District 28-6A.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos