Brennan, Holmes highlight exciting District 28-6A girls basketball doubleheader Duke commit Bella Flemings led Brennan to a 49-35 victory over rival Harlan SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday night at Paul Taylor Fieldhouse featured a District 28-6A doubleheader with dramatic finishes.
In the opener, Holmes rallied past Taft 44-43 as junior guard Daloni Brown hit a driving layup at the buzzer.
Junior guard Eliza Jimenez led the Huskies with 26 points, while junior power forward Kaelyn Flemons paced Taft with 18 points.
Holmes improved to 2-0 in district play.
In the nightcap, Duke commit Bella Flemings led Brennan to a 49-35 victory over rival Harlan.
The Bears moved to 1-1 in District 28-6A.
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
