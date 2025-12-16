Smithson Valley eyes state final two-peat ahead of Class 5A Division I state final

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Smithson Valley overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Port Arthur Memorial 31-28 in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, Texas.

“That was my the best experience of my life in that game,” said Smithson Valley middle linebacker Colton Hornsby. “That was outstanding. Just seeing the team come together through an experience like that, it was just absolutely amazing.”

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“We’ve been in a lot of close games, and that really comes back to help us,” added Braxton Sawyer, Rangers senior fullback. “And the loss of Brennan earlier in the year, we’ve had some close games, and that really helped us in that game.”

The Rangers are in a familiar situation, having played in the final game of the season in each of the last two seasons.

Smithson Valley finally broke through, capturing its first state title in program history in 2024. However, legendary Texas high school football coach Larry Hill isn’t sure that experience matters.

“I don’t know that past experience really helps you or hinders you,” said Hill. “On the one hand, yes, we’ve been there before. Then, last year, we (were) able to actually not only get there, but win it. There’s comfort in that.”

“But, you also know that every team, every year, every situation has its own story. And you certainly don’t get any extra points for having won it last year.”

Smithson Valley (14-1) advances to the Class 5A Division I state championship for the third year in a row.

The Rangers face Frisco Lone Star (15-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s the final game of the night.

The Lone Star Rangers advanced by scoring 21 points in the final five minutes of their state semifinal game against 12-time state champion Aledo to win 56-52.

May the best “Ranger” win.

The KSAT 12 Sports team will be there with coverage. Stay tuned to KSAT 12 and KSAT Sports Now all week leading up to the game and on Friday.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.