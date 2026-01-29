LEE senior Rosanelly Pastrano notches 2,500 career points, 500 steals against Clark

Skip to main content
Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – LEE High School senior guard Rosanelly Pastrano reached two milestones Tuesday night, achieving 2,500 career points and 500 career steals.

Entering the District 27-6A matchup with Clark, Pastrano needed two points to hit 2,500, and she wasted little time getting it, scoring the bucket just over a minute into the game.

She finished the night with 36 points and nine steals, but LEE lost the game to Clark, 61-59.

Pastrano is now chasing LEE’s all-time girls’ basketball scoring record of 2,647 points, set by Denise Forestier from 1985 to 1988. She has four regular-season games remaining to try.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

