Johnson, Brandeis, Reagan All-Stars eager to take stage at San Antonio Sports All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area for the third-straight spring.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Monday’s featured players will play on Team White from Johnson, Brandeis and Reagan high schools:

• Mackenzie Donald, Guard, Johnson High School

• Sara McFarlin, Post, Johnson High School

• Jera Salters, Forward, Johnson High School

• Marc Anthony, Guard, Johnson High School

• Jamie Yeack, Guard, Brandeis High School

• Christian Kelley, Guard, Reagan High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.