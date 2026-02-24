Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

O’Connor, San Marcos, Stevens athletes on overcoming injuries, bringing flair to All-Star Game

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school talent in the Class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Monday’s featured players will play on Team White from O’Connor, Stevens and San Marcos high schools:

• Melayna Perkins, Guard, San Marcos High School

• Azariah Fennell, Guard, San Marcos High School

• Simone Pryor, Guard, O’Connor High School

• Ethan Bilyeu, Forward, O’Connor High School

• Hagen Hurst, Post, O’Connor High School

• Richard Guerra, Guard, Stevens High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

