62º
Big Game Coverage

Smithson Valley Rangers extend win streak to 18 with 2-1 victory over Boerne

The Rangers are up against Pieper at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 27

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The undefeated Smithson Valley Rangers took on the Boerne Greyhounds. The Rangers entered the match on a 17-game winning streak.

In the first half, the Rangers capitalized on a corner kick. Hannah Newton set it up, and Emma Perez finished it off, heading the ball into the net to give Smithson Valley a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, the Rangers struck again off another corner. Newton delivered once more, finding Gabby Guerrero, who scored with one touch to make it 2-0.

The Rangers went on to defeat Boerne 2-1, extending their winning streak to 18 games.

The Smithson Valley Rangers will face off against Pieper at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

