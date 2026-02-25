Smithson Valley Rangers extend win streak to 18 with 2-1 victory over Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – The undefeated Smithson Valley Rangers took on the Boerne Greyhounds. The Rangers entered the match on a 17-game winning streak.
In the first half, the Rangers capitalized on a corner kick. Hannah Newton set it up, and Emma Perez finished it off, heading the ball into the net to give Smithson Valley a 1-0 lead.
Later in the first half, the Rangers struck again off another corner. Newton delivered once more, finding Gabby Guerrero, who scored with one touch to make it 2-0.
The Rangers went on to defeat Boerne 2-1, extending their winning streak to 18 games.
The Smithson Valley Rangers will face off against Pieper at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 27.
