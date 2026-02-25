UIL playoffs hoops heat up, San Antonio-area teams punch ticket to regional finals

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 UIL girls’ basketball playoffs are on to the regional finals after a big group of San Antonio-area programs advanced out of the third round.

The Brennan girls’ basketball team defeated Buda Johnson 56-38 in the Class 6A-DI regional semifinals.

In 6A-DI, Judson advanced with a 64-46 victory over Vandegrift.

Wagner continued its historic undefeated season with a win over Corpus Christi. Veterans Memorial 66-33 to move on in the 5A-DI bracket.

In Class 5A-DII, Kerrville Tivy downed Sharyland 54-48.

In the 4A-DI bracket, Davenport overcame Jones 38-26 to continue their state title quest.

Carrizo Springs and Fredericksburg won their regional semifinal games in Class 4A-DII, setting up a regional final clash against each other in the fourth round.

In Class 3A-DII, Jourdanton toppled Aransas Pass 66-41. The Squaws will face Taft in the next round. The Red Raiders defeated Cole in the regional semifinals.

