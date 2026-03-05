2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game features skills challenge

SAN ANTONIO – Mastering skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting is key for any basketball player.

Once again, some of the best players in the greater San Antonio area will put their skills on display at the 2026 San Antonio Sports All‑Star Basketball Game.

Below are the four young men who will take part in the skills challenge:

• Tyme Todd, guard, Brennan High School

• Parker Golsch, guard, Pieper High School

• Jaden Flemons, guard, TMI Episcopal

• Darien Jordan, guard, Veterans Memorial High School

The skills challenge will open Session 2, followed by a 3‑point contest, the 6A girls game and the 6A boys game to close out the day.

All games take place Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym. Session 1, featuring the 1A‑5A girls game and the 1A‑5A boys game, starts at 11:10 a.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.