Antonian volleyball sets sights on back-to-back TAPPS 6A state titles in 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Antonian volleyball coach Samantha McClure says she’s 100% confident the Apaches can defend their 2025 TAPPS 6A state title.

It was the program’s sixth state championship — and fifth under McClure. But the 2025 title was especially sweet after Antonian had fallen in the state final each of the previous two seasons.

“A lot of people thought like it was like a rebuilding year — but all of us, we were like, ‘No, this is our year’,” said Antonian senior right side Lucy Rote.

One of the ways the Apaches finally got over the hump was through McClure’s motivational tactics.

It started with Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and has now shifted to scenes from the show “Ted Lasso,” where the team’s “Believe” sign originated.

Antonian volleyball pulls inspiration from the show "Ted Lasso" as the team aims to defend their 2025 TAPPS 6A state championship. (KSAT)

“We have a lot of Ted Lasso in this gym,” said Rote. “I think it’s I think it is really inspiring, because a lot of the clips are very relevant to what we’re going through, especially last year.”

To that same tune, Antonian believes it can defend its title in 2026.

“If you’re having a bad day, it’s OK, because you still have that belief that it’s going to get better,” McClure said. “Even if you’re having a great day, there’s still that belief that it can still get better.”

The Apaches continued their winning ways, opening their season the same way they ended it in November — with a victory — defeating Davenport 3-0.

“We’re definitely meshing and becoming more friends,” said Apaches senior middle blocker Maci Cantu. ”I feel like we definitely, like, push each other to become the best version of ourselves.”

“Humble but hungry; that’s what I see with this team,” McClure said. “They’re still very humble, even though they’re reigning state champions. It was great winning, but we’re not done yet.”

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.