Scholar Athlete: Genina Villarreal, Edison High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

The main thing I am excited about is being able to make fun and memorable memories with my friends and family.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to be successful in the classroom and in sports is my family and me knowing how successful I can be because I have very high expectations for myself.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would advise them to remain optimistic and relaxed. Your family will always be there for you, no matter what. They are your number one supporters. When you are in the classroom, try to get as much work as you can get done, so after practice you won't have to worry about a lot of things.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about my high school is that the coaches and staff want you to succeed. I also like how the alumni is very active in our school and is always attending school functions because it shows how much they care for us.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would like to attend the University of the Incarnate Word because I've always liked the campus. I haven't decided my major, but it is between pharmacy or kinesiology. However, I am keeping my mind open on different colleges as well.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superpower it would be able to shoot webs out of my hands like Spiderman, so I will be able to reach things that aren't in grabbing distance.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Oprah because she is a very strong, powerful and confident women and I would love to be around her.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.