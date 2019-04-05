Jordan Spieth tops leaderboard at 2019 Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO - Three-time majors champion Jordan Spieth is making his move up the leaderboard at the 2019 Valero Texas Open.

After shooting a 68 in the opening round, the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion matched his first round performance with another 68 in Friday's second round.

He is now very much in contention for the Valero Texas Open trophy this weekend.

Spieth's best finish ever at the Valero Texas Open was in 2015 when he sat four strokes behind Jimmy Walker, who ended up taking the title that year.

Now, it's about getting his career back on track the week before a shot at another green jacket at The Masters Tournament.

The second round for Spieth had a little bit of everything, which made it exciting. He started off with a bogey at 1 but recovered nicely to birdie 2 and then got an eagle at the par 5 8th hole, using a wedge from 116 yards out to hole it.

"I had a really good number," Spieth said when asked about the game changer. "It looked to be pretty good. I thought it would be within 10 feet. Bonus for it to drop."

Spieth looked to be invincible from there until he bogeyed 10. After that, however, he played mistake-free the rest of the round, with four birdies -- including back-to-back at 17 and 18 -- to close out his second round.

He has some momentum going into the weekend.

"For a while, I didn't know if I was doing the right things," Spieth said. "That's when the need for patience started to come. It's getting better each day."

At the time of his finish, Spieth was tied for first but No. 8 ranked golfer in the world, Rickie Fowler, took the lead after putting in for a birdie on hole 13.

Now, fans will have to wait to see if the weather plays a factor on Saturday and Sunday, with KSAT 12 meteorologists predicting a 60% chance of rain on both days.

