UTSA kicker named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week for second time this season

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s senior place-kicker was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season following the Roadrunners’ 31-28 victory over Western Kentucky, the league announced on Monday.

Kicker Jared Sackett made a 49-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, along with all four of his extra point attempts to help the team win its third straight versus the Hilltoppers.

For the season, Sackett is now 7 of 9 on field goals and a perfect 27 of 27 on PATs. He was previously named Special Teams Player of the Week versus Houston and has been chosen for the award four times in his career. It is the fifth time a UTSA player has been awarded a league honor just this year.

Most recently, starting quarterback Frank Harris was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Sept. 30, versus Middle Tennessee. In that game, Harris broke his own school records for passing yards and total offense for the second straight week to lead UTSA to a 45-30 road victory in the C-USA opener. Harris completed 27-36 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 31 yards and a pair of scores.

UTSA (4-2, 2-0 C-USA) next plays Florida International on Friday, Oct. 14 in Miami. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

