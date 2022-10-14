🏀 Spurs notebook: Team falls to Thunder 118-112 in final preseason game; renovates neighborhood court for Play SA

San Antonio Spurs' Josh Primo (11) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Ousmane Dieng during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Oklahoma City won 118-112. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

The San Antonio Spurs had five players again score in double digits on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as the team lost at home 118-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder to close out the preseason.

The loss means the Spurs finished the preseason with a 1-4 record, and they now head into their season opener on Oct. 19 at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

San Antonio led Thursday’s game after the first quarter but ultimately couldn’t hold on, as they shot only five for 23 (19%) from three-point range and had a team total of 19 turnovers.

Guard Josh Primo, playing in his second game after a return from an MCL injury, scored 23 points to lead the team and had four assists. Keldon Johnson scored 19 points but missed all five of his attempts from deep and Devin Vassell scored 18 points.

that's a wrap on preseason pic.twitter.com/LrhoTtXfCg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 14, 2022

Rookie Jalen Williams scored 21 points for Oklahoma City, and Josh Giddey had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in the victory.

Thursday’s game at the AT&T Center comes shortly after the announcement that AT&T Inc. has agreed to extend its naming rights deal days before the team was set to tip off its 50th season in the Alamo City. The Dallas-based telecom giant will now have its name attached to the venue through the 2022-2023 season. The financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Spurs, San Antonio Parks and Rec unveil renovated basketball court as part of Play SA

Spurs Give and the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday announced the renovation of the basketball court at Copernicus Park, featuring a newly resurfaced and Spurs-branded court, a press release said.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages sponsored the new hoops and backboards, that are now sporting the Sprite logo.

“It is an honor for us to be welcomed into communities across San Antonio and serve our neighbors through PlaySA,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E). “The opportunity to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department to create safe spaces for young people and families to enjoy is core to us. SS&E remains committed to investing in and building meaningful change in the communities where we live, learn, work and play.”

(KSAT)

Spurs players Isaiah Roby and Blake Wesley took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and then joined academy coaches for a youth basketball clinic on the new court. The students were from Essence Preparatory Public School and the Copernicus Community Center.

The Spurs mascot The Coyote and Parker, the Parks and Recreation mascot, both made an appearance and students were each given a basketball to continue to use the court in their free time, the press release said.

Read More: