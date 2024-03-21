WATCH LIVE: High school All-Star Basketball Games from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. on March 24

The best high school basketball players in the San Antonio area will team up and face off during a first-of-its-kind event Sunday.

The San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game — a 10-hour high school basketball extravaganza — will be held on March 24 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium, located at 8400 N. Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

There will be four games total and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game. Plus, a skills competition.

Every game will be broadcast live on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, KSAT+. You can watch the entire event in the video player above.

🏀 READ NEXT: Players to watch in Sunday’s San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball games

All-Star Basketball Game Schedule

Afternoon Session

Noon to 1:45 p.m. — 1A thru 4A + private Girls’ game

2:30 to 4 p.m. — 1A thru 4A + private Boys’ game

Skills challenge/Three-point contest

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — All-Star Skills Competition & 3-Point Contest

All-Star Contest is part of evening session ticket

Evening Session

6 to 7: 30 p.m. 5A/6A Girls’ game

8:15 to 10 p.m. 5A/6A Boys’ game

Team selection and coaches

High school coaches have the opportunity to nominate up to two players for the game and one player each for the skills challenge and three-point contest. A selection committee comprised of sports media, scouts and former coaches will select the teams which will be announced on Jan. 28.

Similar to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, area teams will be divided equally among Team Black and Team Gold based on their program’s past four-year winning percentage.

⭐️ MEET THE PLAYERS: Watch interviews from some of the top high school talent in the area

Team Black

Boys’ A/4A + private Team Black

Coach: Rudy Bernal, Antonian

Schools: Antonian, Calvary Baptist Academy, Canyon Lake, Charlotte, Cole, Devine, Falls City, Floresville, Geneva, La Vernia, Living Rock Academy, Lutheran, Lytle, Marion, New Braunfels Christian Academy, Nixon-Smiley, Our Lady of the Hills, Poth, Sabinal, San Antonio Christian, Seguin Lifegate Christian, Somerset, St. Anthony, St. John Paul II Catholic, The Atonement Academy, Uvalde, YMLA

Girls’ A/4A + private Team Black

Coach: David Farber, La Vernia

Schools: Antonian, Bracken, Cole, Devine, D’Hanis, Floresville, Geneva School of Boerne, Incarnate Word, La Vernia, Living Rock Academy, Luling, Lutheran, Lytle, Natalia, Pearsall, Pleasanton, Poteet, Randolph, River City Christian, Sabinal, San Antonio Christian, Seguin Lifegate Christian, St. John Paul II Catholic, Winston School of San Antonio, TMI, Uvalde, YWLA

Boys’ 5A/6A Team Black

Coach: John Hirst, Reagan

Schools: Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion, Burbank, Clark, East Central, Holmes, Judson, Kerrville-Tivy, LEE, MacArthur, Marshall, McCollum, Medina Valley, New Braunfels, O’Connor, Pieper, Reagan, Roosevelt, Sam Houston, Seguin, Sotomayor, South San West, Southside, Steele, Taft, Wagner

Girls’ 5A/6A Team Black

Coach: Rihana Morgan, Clark

Schools: Alamo Heights, Clark, Clemens, East Central, Edison, Harlan, Highlands, John Jay, Kerrville-Tivy, MacArthur, Madison, McCollum, Memorial, O’Connor, Reagan, Roosevelt, Seguin, Smithson Valley, South San West, Southside, Steele, Stevens, Taft, Veterans Memorial, Wagner

Team Gold

Boys’ 1A/4A + private Team Gold

Coach: Bruce Bowen, TMI

Schools: Bandera, Boerne, Bracken Christian, Castle Hills Baptist, Center Point, Central Catholic, Comfort, Davenport, D’Hanis, Fox Tech, Fredericksburg, Holy Cross, Hondo, Jourdanton, Karnes City, Luling, Natalia, Navarro, Pearsall, Pleasanton, Poteet, Randolph, River City Christian, Saint Mary’s Hall, Stockdale, Winston School, TMI

Girls’ 1A/4A + private Team Gold

Coach: Amy Ruede, Boerne

Schools: Bandera, Boerne, Calvary Baptist Academy, Canyon Lake, Castle Hills Baptist, Center Point, Charlotte, Comfort, Davenport, Falls City, Fox Tech, Fredericksburg, Holy Cross, Hondo, Jourdanton, Karnes City, Marion, Navarro, New Braunfels Christian Academy, Nixon-Smiley, Our Lady of the Hills, Poth, Providence, Saint Mary’s Hall, Somerset, St. Anthony, Stockdale, The Atonement Academy

Boys’ 5A/6A Team Gold

Coach: Dakota Cowgill, Brennan

Schools: Brackenridge, Brandeis, Brennan, Canyon, Churchill, Clemens, Edison, Harlan, Harlandale, Highlands, Jefferson, John Jay, Johnson, Kennedy, Lanier, Madison, Memorial, San Marcos, Smithson Valley, South San, Southwest, Southwest Legacy, Stevens, Veterans Memorial, Warren

Girls’ 5A/6A Team Gold

Coach: Christina Camacho, Judson

Schools: Boerne, Brackenridge, Brandeis, Brennan, Burbank, Canyon, Churchill, Harlandale, Holmes, Jefferson, Johnson, Judson, Kennedy, Lanier, Lee, Marshall, Medina Valley, New Braunfels, Pieper, Sam Houston, San Marcos, Sotomayor, South San, Southwest, Southwest Legacy, Warren

Watch the press conference announcing the tournament

Watch KSAT 12 newscasts and all active livestreams on KSAT Plus. Watch the latest weather updates, stream high school sports, breaking news, doppler radar, traffic cams, press conferences and more. Find top stories on our homepage.

Download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone and find all of KSAT’s free apps here.