Missions top New Orleans in series opener

SAN ANTONIO - Fans at Nelson Wolff Stadium were treated to a pitcher’s duel in tonight’s first ever matchup between the Baby Cakes and Missions. For the second time in three days, Jake Hager played hero as he walked off the Baby Cakes for a 1-0 Missions victory. Fans were also treated to free baseball as this was the first extra-innings of the 2019 season for the Missions.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning, Hager lined a single off pitcher R.J. Alvarez which scored Cory Spangenberg for the winning run. This was the first 1-0 Missions win since July 25, 2018 against Corpus Christi.

Aaron Wilkerson started for the Missions as he began his rehab stint from a foot injury he suffered with the Brewers. Wilkerson pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits, and striking out two. Jon Olczak relieved Wilkerson in the top of the sixth inning and struck out the side.

Dustin Beggs was the starting pitcher for the Baby Cakes and he matched Wilkerson with five scoreless innings of his own. Beggs loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning and was pulled for Kyle Keller. Beggs finished with 5.2 scoreless innings, walking four batters and allowing four hits.

The Missions had a chance to put a crooked number on the board in the sixth inning but came up empty. Hager walked to lead off the inning, before getting caught trying to steal second. The Missions then loaded the bases after a single from Mauricio Dubon and walks to Keston Hiura and Tyler Saladino. Keller then struck out Tyrone Taylor to end the threat.

Alex Wilson picks up his first win as a Mission capping off five combined scoreless innings from Olczak, Tristan Archer, Jacob Barnes and Wilson.

The Missions and Baby Cakes will continue their series at Nelson Wolff Stadium Wednesday night. Right-hander Bubba Derby will start for the Missions. He will be opposed by fellow right-hander Zac Gallen who comes in at 4-0 with a 1.12 earned run average. Game two will get underway at 7:05 PM

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 17-15 on the season.

Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to seven games, tying his season high and team high for the season

First extra-innings game of the season for San Antonio

First 1-0 win for the Missions since July 25, 2018

