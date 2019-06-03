Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over use of 'KL' hand logo

Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike over use of the "KL" hand logo, which became a popular logo for the former Spurs All-Star during his time in San Antonio.

Leonard, now with the Toronto Raptors, signed an endorsement deal with New Balance last fall after negotiations with Jordan Brand fell apart last season. Jordan Brand is a Nike subsidiary.

The lawsuit, obtained by KSAT-12, claims Leonard designed and authored the logo before he signed with Nike.

The suit claims Leonard then allowed Nike to use the logo on Leonard clothing, apparel and footwear after he signed an endorsement deal with the company on Oct. 26, 2011.

The company then copyrighted the logo without Leonard's consent in May 2017, the lawsuit claims.

Leonard and Nike ended their endorsement relationship on Sept. 30, 2018.

JUST IN: Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike over use of "KL" hand logo. Leonard claims he designed the logo before he signed with Nike and the company copyrighted it without his consent. Lawsuit obtained by @KSATMariah...more details⬇️ #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/KKsbnTRY6U — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 3, 2019

Leonard said he intends to use the logo in the future on clothing and apparel. Leonard was wearing a jacket with the logo on it during his postgame press conference Sunday night after Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The logo also remains on Leonard's rarely used official Twitter account.

(Image via Kawhi Leonard's Twitter account.)

ESPN: "did you want to see it in (Iguodala's) hands?"

Kawhi: "No, we wantd to see it in our hands" pic.twitter.com/3BdVWKgJxR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 3, 2019

In the lawsuit, Leonard claims he traced his hand and drew his initials inside, along with his jersey number, 2. He said he started to create the logo while he was still in college.

The lawsuit is below:

Kawhi Leonard lawsuit against Nike over logo use by RJ Marquez on Scribd

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.