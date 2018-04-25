Celebrate Tim Duncan's 42nd birthday with funny videos, memories of No. 21

SAN ANTONIO - While many fans are overcoming Tuesday night’s loss that ended the 2017-18 season for the Spurs, many are cheerful after realizing April 25 is Tim Duncan’s birthday.

The day sparked media outlets and NBA fans to pay tribute to "Mr. Fundamental" but also share hilarious videos of Duncan when reporters asked about his special day.

Since you can't go backwards... Happy 42nd Birthday, Tim Duncan! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jPMl8xJ1lX — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 25, 2018

"On Saturday I noticed it’s going to be your birthday," a reporter asked in a video.

"Is it really? That sucks," Duncan responded.

"Tim, any special birthday wishes for tomorrow?" a reporter asked in a separate video.

"If I can skip it and stay at 38, that’d be awesome. Or go backwards -- that’d be great, too," Duncan answered.

To see how Spurs fans are celebrating Duncan’s 42nd birthday, scroll below to view the social media posts.

Happy 42nd Birthday, Tim Duncan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4gN6GsH5vv — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2018

Happy birthday, Tim Duncan.



More wins than your favorite player. pic.twitter.com/Xdf9PCoPYf — Cycle (@bycycle) April 25, 2018

Happy 42nd Birthday, Tim Duncan! 🎂🎉



What comes to mind when you think of the Big Fundamental? #TheWarmup pic.twitter.com/aEmDSBkeI1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2018

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 | 5x champion #NBA

🥇|🥇| 2x MVP

🏆🥇|🏆🥇|🏆🥇| 3x MVP des Finales

⭐️ 15x All-Star

⭐️🥇| MVP du All-Star Game en 2000

✊🖐| 15x All-NBA

✊🖐| 15x All-Defensive

☝️| Rookie Of The Year en 1998



Bon anniversaire TIM DUNCAN !! @Spurs | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/rUSzRzZjBS — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) April 25, 2018

Retweet to wish Tim Duncan aka the Big Fundamental a Happy Birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/LW8T5r8Bp2 — LIDS (@lids) April 25, 2018

Happy birthday to The Big Fundamental, Tim Duncan! Never forget the time he crossed LeBron in the open court 👌 pic.twitter.com/DuM3dVEb7N — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 25, 2018

Happy birthday to the #VirginIslands own Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/lb8SbAD2rJ — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) April 25, 2018

Join us in wishing the Big Fundamental Tim Duncan a happy birthday!



To celebrate, check out some of the most iconic photos from his career! 📸 #NBABday



GALLERY»https://t.co/rC82ydgN4U pic.twitter.com/CowUZ8phF5 — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.