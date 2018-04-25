Spurs

Celebrate Tim Duncan's 42nd birthday with funny videos, memories of No. 21

Many pay tribute to 'Mr. Fundamental' over social media

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - While many fans are overcoming Tuesday night’s loss that ended the 2017-18 season for the Spurs, many are cheerful after realizing April 25 is Tim Duncan’s birthday.

The day sparked media outlets and NBA fans to pay tribute to "Mr. Fundamental" but also share hilarious videos of Duncan when reporters asked about his special day.

More Headlines

"On Saturday I noticed it’s going to be your birthday," a reporter asked in a video.

"Is it really? That sucks," Duncan responded.

"Tim, any special birthday wishes for tomorrow?" a reporter asked in a separate video.

"If I can skip it and stay at 38, that’d be awesome. Or go backwards -- that’d be great, too," Duncan answered.

To see how Spurs fans are celebrating Duncan’s 42nd birthday, scroll below to view the social media posts.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.