Here's the great videos Spurs have released ahead of Manu's retirement ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey will be retired on March 28 at the AT&T Center and the organization has released a series of videos to commemorate the Spurs legend.

The videos have been posted for the past week on the Spurs social media accounts.

The videos feature former Ginobili teammates and Spurs assistant head coaches that have gone on to become head coaches such as Steve Kerr, Mike Budenholzer, Bruce Bowen and Malik Rose.

With the ceremony still more than a week away, fans can expect more tributes to Manu. Here's what has been posted as of Wednedsay morning.

In @Bowen12's Manu Moment, he takes us back to the seconds after Game 7 of the 2005 NBA Finals.

.@manuginobili's abilities extended far beyond the basketball court. @MalikRose shares a story on when he realized with Manu, the possibilities were endless.





Brett Brown shares the first time he truly understood the connection between @manuginobili and the city of San Antonio.





Following his rookie season, @manuginobili asked @SteveKerr to come back for one more year. Fifteen years later, Kerr returned the favor.





Whether it was over dinner or on the biggest stage, we all have our Manu moments. In 20 days, No. 20 goes to the rafters.





.@tiagosplitter's scrapbook filled with memories is a gift from Manu that he continues to cherish.





"I want to thank Manu for making me a better person." - @Barryathree

Fans will remember the passion, hustle and clutch shots throughout Manu's career.



Mike Budenholzer will remember the preparation and awareness that led to those Manu moments.

"He was a catalyst for the team."



Sean Marks credits Manu for the camaraderie he helped build through the years.

