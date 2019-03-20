Spurs

Here's the great videos Spurs have released ahead of Manu's retirement ceremony

Ginobili's No. 20 jersey to be retired March 28

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey will be retired on March 28 at the AT&T Center and the organization has released a series of videos to commemorate the Spurs legend.

The videos have been posted for the past week on the Spurs social media accounts.

The videos feature former Ginobili teammates and Spurs assistant head coaches that have gone on to become head coaches such as Steve Kerr, Mike Budenholzer, Bruce Bowen and Malik Rose.

With the ceremony still more than a week away, fans can expect more tributes to Manu. Here's what has been posted as of Wednedsay morning.

