LaMarcus Aldridge reunited with Kawhi Leonard as LeBron James makes all-star picks

SAN ANTONIO - LaMarcus Aldridge will be reunited with his old Spurs teammate Kawhi Leonard at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Aldridge was drafted by LeBron James on Thursday, and 18th overall among the pool of NBA all-stars.

Leonard was drafted fifth by James and will be a starter for the game.

Leonard and Aldridge played together for three seasons with the Spurs before Leonard reportedly demanded a trade over the summer.

This is Aldridge's seventh all-star appearance. He is averaging 21.2 points and nearly nine rebounds per game this season for San Antonio who are currently in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Aldridge had said before Thursday's all-star draft he would not watch the selection show and was not concerned with where he was picked.

Aldridge went ahead of four other all-star players and Dwayne Wade and Dirk Nowitzki who are special additions to the roster.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 17.

