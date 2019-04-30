Popovich expected to sign new deal with Spurs, ESPN reports

SAN ANTONIO - Gregg Popovich is expected to a sign a new deal to continue as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's expected to be a 3-year deal that will keep Popovich, 70, as the highest paid head coach in the league.

Popovich just wrapped up his 23rd season as Spurs head coach. He has won five championships with the Spurs and is one the league's all-time winningnest head coaches.

Popovich's recent contract expired at the end of this season.

During his end of season press conference on Monday, Popovich was asked directly if he would return and hinted at being in contract negotiations with ownership.

Popovich also made several references to next season when discussing the future of the Spurs roster.

Additionally, Popovich is currently the head coach of USA Basketball men's national team and will oversee the squad for this September's FIBA World Cup in China and in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

