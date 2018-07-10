Spurs, Davis Bertans agree to two-year deal, report says

SAN ANTONIO - Forward Davis Bertans has agreed to a new deal with the Spurs, according to a report by Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The deal is reportedly worth $14.5 million for two years.

Sportando initially announced on Monday that Bertans had signed a new four-year deal with San Antonio, however, Tom Orsborn of the Express-News later reported the announced deal was premature.

Now it appears the Spurs have finally come to an agreement with the 6-10 Latvian forward.

Bertans, 25, has played in San Antonio for the past two seasons since his move from Europe.

He averaged six points per game and shot 37 percent from 3-point range.

Bertans is expected to have an expanded role and his size allows the Spurs to stretch the floor on offense without giving up height on the defensive end.

The Spurs have also re-signed forward Rudy Gay to a one-year deal and guard Marco Belinelli to a two-year deal.

Forward Kyle Anderson and longtime point guard Tony Parker have signed with other teams.

