Popovich responds to reports, rumors about Kawhi's 'distant' relationship with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke to the media on Tuesday about the recent reports that All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard and his camp were recently described as "distant and disconnected" with the organization.

Popovich was asked about Leonard's current relationship with the team. "It's no different than it has been for the whole time he has been here," Popovich said.

On Leonard getting a second opinion for his quadriceps tendinopathy.

"Second opinions are good, it doesn't indicate anything except due diligence and making sure we can do whatever we can to get a player back. Nobody wants to come back more than Kawhi Leonard."

Popovich reiterated the injury rehabilitation has been frustrating for everyone involved.

"For somebody to come up with something about him and his teammates is silly," Popovich said.

The Spurs head coach said Leonard sitting out is no different from anyone else or any other player. He added the Spurs held out Tim Duncan during a playoff series when Duncan could have played.

"I don’t see this as anything different that we have done with any other player, but some people for some reason want to do that (and) that’s OK,” Popovich said. “But it doesn’t affect our team or me, or anybody else"

