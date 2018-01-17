Spurs' Leonard ranks in top 10 among NBA's top selling jerseys

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA on Tuesday released their list of top selling jerseys and the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard made the list.

Despite playing in only nine games this season, the Spurs' all-star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year ranked number nine among all active players.

Topping the list is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry followed by another household name, LeBron James.

Last season's NBA Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, came in at number three just ahead of two up-and-coming stars in Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and New York's Kristaps Porzingis.

Six through ten included Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, Leonard, and the Houston Rockets' James Harden.

Lonzo Ball, the only 2017 draft pick to make the list, along with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and Jimmy Butler round out the top 15.

In just nine games this year, Leonard is averaging 16.2 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds in only 23 minutes a night.

The Spurs next play on the road again the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Spurs' guard Patty Mills made an appearance at the NBA store. You can check out his jersey being made below.

