Aldridge scores career high 56 as Spurs beat Thunder in wild double OT game

SAN ANTONIO - It was the first meeting of the year between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, and it was one to remember.

The Spurs pulled out a thriller in double overtime, 154-147. These teams meet again Saturday in Oklahoma City.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished the game with a career-high 56 points. That included 20 of 33 shooting from the field and a perfect 16 of 16 from the free throw line.

"He has been a beast all year long," said head coach Gregg Popovich. "He anchors us at both ends of the floor. He did it last year and he is doing it this year too. He's been fantastic."

"Just really happy for him, that was a heck of a game, 56. He really carried us," said Derrick White. "Never been on the floor with someone who scored 56."

White said Aldridge kept asking for the ball and he got it.

"I'm sure I said it, but not with my mouth," Aldridge said. "Just body language. I felt like I had a good matchup and I was in a good rhythm out there. I was just trying to help us get the win."

White also looked like he had been in a brawl with a beast.

He made a huge block on Jerami Grant in double overtime and caught and elbow in the process.

White finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Plus a small cut on the left side of his forehead that was taped up. "I'm alright. I'll be alright," White said.

The Spurs got the lead to double figures several times throughout the game with the help of making 14 straight three's to start the game. They finished 16-19 from three point range.

At one point in the first quarter, Marco Belinelli hit three straight. He finished 5-5 from three point range and scored a season high 19 points.

DeMar DeRozan struggled from the floor, only hitting 7 of 22 shots, but he still managed to finish with a double-double, 16 points and 11 assists. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Of the ten Spurs who saw action, seven of them scored in double figures.

What makes the double overtime victory even more impressive is the fact the Spurs were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost in Memphis the night before.

Now they get a different version of the back-to-back.

They head for Oklahoma City for a rematch Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.