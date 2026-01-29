Man accused of murder in connection with East Side shooting, records show Daniel Sanchez Jr., 20, arrested Wednesday; faces $250,000 bond San Antonio police investigating after a shooting at a home near Cardiff Avenue and Latimer Street, not far from Interstate 10, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Side home this week, according to Bexar County court records.
Daniel Sanchez Jr. is accused of
shooting and killing a 21-year-old man outside of a home in the 200 block of Cardiff Avenue early Wednesday.
San Antonio police identified Sanchez as the suspect in a preliminary report released Thursday.
On Wednesday, SAPD said in its initial report that the victim and a woman had met with Sanchez outside the home around 12:20 a.m.
The victim was “in the process of repaying a debt” to Sanchez when he pulled a gun and shot the man, police stated.
Sanchez fled into a nearby home after the shooting, and the victim later died at the hospital, SAPD said.
Details about what led to Sanchez’s arrest are unclear. A mugshot was not immediately available from the Bexar County jail.
The 21-year-old victim has yet to be identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Court records indicate Sanchez was ordered to be GPS monitored on full house arrest. A pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for April 28. He faces a $250,000 bond.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility ▶ 3:04 KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley ▶ 0:36 Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center ▶ 1:00 Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ ▶ 2:19 Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement ▶ 0:44 East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal ▶ 1:15 San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar ▶ 0:55 Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston ▶ 0:28 NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 0:52 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know ▶ 1:25 Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather ▶ 0:46 Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather The Texas freeze shut down a lot of regular weekend stops for neighbors, including farmers markets. ▶ 0:43 The Texas freeze shut down a lot of regular weekend stops for neighbors, including farmers markets. Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car ▶ 1:02 Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday ▶ 1:07 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition ▶ 1:31 New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 ▶ 0:57 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 Previous photo Next photo