Man accused of murder in connection with East Side shooting, records show

Daniel Sanchez Jr., 20, arrested Wednesday; faces $250,000 bond

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

San Antonio police investigating after a shooting at a home near Cardiff Avenue and Latimer Street, not far from Interstate 10, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Side home this week, according to Bexar County court records.

Daniel Sanchez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man outside of a home in the 200 block of Cardiff Avenue early Wednesday.

San Antonio police identified Sanchez as the suspect in a preliminary report released Thursday.

On Wednesday, SAPD said in its initial report that the victim and a woman had met with Sanchez outside the home around 12:20 a.m.

The victim was “in the process of repaying a debt” to Sanchez when he pulled a gun and shot the man, police stated.

Sanchez fled into a nearby home after the shooting, and the victim later died at the hospital, SAPD said.

Details about what led to Sanchez’s arrest are unclear. A mugshot was not immediately available from the Bexar County jail.

The 21-year-old victim has yet to be identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Court records indicate Sanchez was ordered to be GPS monitored on full house arrest. A pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for April 28. He faces a $250,000 bond.

