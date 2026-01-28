San Antonio police officer arrested, accused of assaulting family member, department says Taylor Thompson was taken into custody by Castroville police officers Taylor Thompson is a five-year veteran with SAPD. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested in connection with a family assault investigation.
Taylor Thompson was taken into custody by the Castroville Police Department for assault bodily injury-family, the department said in a Wednesday news release.
Thompson, a five-year SAPD veteran, is currently assigned to the department’s patrol division.
The release said that Thompson has been on administrative duty while the department investigates the accusation.
KSAT has reached out to the Castroville Police Department for more information on Thompson’s arrest.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal ▶ 1:15 San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar ▶ 0:55 Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston ▶ 0:28 NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 0:52 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know ▶ 1:25 Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know Mom blames Instagram for her teen daughters' death ▶ 2:49 Mom blames Instagram for her teen daughters' death ✈️Thousands of flights cancelled due to weather🛩️ ▶ 0:49 ✈️Thousands of flights cancelled due to weather🛩️ Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather ▶ 0:46 Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 ▶ 0:57 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 🥶 How much longer will the freezing temperatures last? 🧊 ▶ 0:56 🥶 How much longer will the freezing temperatures last? 🧊 The Texas freeze shut down a lot of regular weekend stops for neighbors, including farmers markets. ▶ 0:43 The Texas freeze shut down a lot of regular weekend stops for neighbors, including farmers markets. ❄️ COLD DAYS = HOT MEALS! ❄️ ▶ 0:24 ❄️ COLD DAYS = HOT MEALS! ❄️ ⛸️ Ice skating on the street in New Braunfels! ▶ 0:15 ⛸️ Ice skating on the street in New Braunfels! Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car ▶ 1:02 Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car Video shows massive pileup on I-10 in Texas Hill Country ▶ 0:28 Video shows massive pileup on I-10 in Texas Hill Country Snow falling in Kerrville ▶ 0:05 Snow falling in Kerrville 🚦 TRAFFIC CENTER UPDATE 🚧 ▶ 0:44 🚦 TRAFFIC CENTER UPDATE 🚧 STAYING WARM IN FREEZING SAN ANTONIO WEATHER ▶ 0:55 STAYING WARM IN FREEZING SAN ANTONIO WEATHER A look inside TxDOT's Transguide center ▶ 0:37 A look inside TxDOT's Transguide center 🌨️Sleet vs Snow in Kerrville❄️ ▶ 0:29 🌨️Sleet vs Snow in Kerrville❄️ 🥶 How long will the freezing temperatures last in our area? ▶ 1:45 🥶 How long will the freezing temperatures last in our area? Beet juice and saltwater are helping you stay safe on the roads during the Texas freeze. ▶ 0:51 Beet juice and saltwater are helping you stay safe on the roads during the Texas freeze. Steam coming off the Guadalupe River ▶ 0:07 Steam coming off the Guadalupe River Arctic blast team coverage ▶ 0:17 Arctic blast team coverage Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway ▶ 0:42 Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway Previous photo Next photo