San Antonio police officer arrested, accused of assaulting family member, department says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested in connection with a family assault investigation.

Taylor Thompson was taken into custody by the Castroville Police Department for assault bodily injury-family, the department said in a Wednesday news release.

Thompson, a five-year SAPD veteran, is currently assigned to the department’s patrol division.

The release said that Thompson has been on administrative duty while the department investigates the accusation.

KSAT has reached out to the Castroville Police Department for more information on Thompson’s arrest.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.