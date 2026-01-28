San Antonio Police Department seeking suspect connected to fatal downtown shooting Walter Whiten, 25, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection with June 2025 shooting Walter Whiten, 25 (Copyright San Antonio Police Department) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal June 2025 shooting downtown.
SAPD said in a
Wednesday Facebook post that Walter Whiten, 25, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault after a man was shot multiple times in the 700 block of North Alamo Street in June 2025
The man,
later identified as 32-year-old Allan Roquemore, was seen talking and arguing with Whiten before the shooting occurred, SAPD said.
Whiten pulled out a handgun and fired at Roquermore, striking him, before fleeing the scene.
Police said Roquermore was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you know Whiten’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 or Det. Goodwin at (210) 207-7674.
