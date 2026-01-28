Man dies at hospital after shooting at East Side home, SAPD says Victim believed to be a man in his 20s; No arrests have been made San Antonio police investigating after a shooting at a home near Cardiff Avenue and Latimer Street, not far from Interstate 10, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man died at the hospital following a shooting at an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.
The victim and a woman were at a home near the corner of Cardiff Avenue and Latimer Street, not far from Interstate 10, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
At some point, police said a dispute over money took place with another person at the home, and shots were fired.
The alleged suspect fled into the home, while the victim and the woman drove to a home not far in the 400 block of Honey Boulevard before the victim was taken to the hospital.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s. His identification is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officers responded to the initial shooting scene and detained multiple people. Detectives are investigating. It is not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
