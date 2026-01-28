3 wanted after robbery, assault at West Side liquor store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a liquor store and assaulting an employee on the West Side.

Two men and a woman are wanted in connection with a robbery reported around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at PS Liquor, located at 1255 SW Loop 410, according to police.

Police said the group entered the store, grabbed bottles of liquor and assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene. They left with a stolen bottles of liquor and escaped in a black Chrysler 300. The people have not been identified.

Jesse Menah, an employee at PS Liquor, said the robbers worked together, taking turns asking him questions to distract him while the others hid bottles inside their jackets.

“Well, I always wonder if I’m going to make it home safely,” Menah said, describing what was going through his mind as he was being hit.

Menah said his boss, who was monitoring security cameras from another store, alerted him to the robbery in progress. When Menah attempted to lock one of the robbers inside the store, another robber who had already exited returned, forced the door open and began hitting him.

“The other guy that was already outside came back, opened the door, held it open and started swinging on me,” Menah said.

Later that same night, the robbers entered 8 Liquor on Babcock Road, which is also owned by the same person. Security video from that store shows the owner confronting the group and pepper-spraying them before they fled.

One robber can be heard asking, “Wait, what did I do?” before fleeing the store.

Menah suffered injuries during the assault and said he is still recovering.

“You can still see (lip) it’s kind of healing,” he said. “Got a little swelling still.”

It is unclear whether the robbers knew both liquor stores were owned by the same person or if the second encounter was a coincidence.

The case remains under investigation. Crime Stoppers has released images of the robbers, and a reward of up to $5,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

