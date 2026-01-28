Paralyzed veteran seeks justice as case against man accused of shooting him at West Side bar stalls

SAN ANTONIO – Former Marine Jimmy Friesenhahn said he remembers everything about the night he was shot while working as a security guard at a West Side sports bar.

The attack left him paralyzed and started a long road to recovery that, to date, has lasted for nearly nine months.

Friesenhahn, who served four tours in Iraq in the Marines, said he was working the door May 4, 2025, at the El Patio Sports Bar on Frio City Road when a man pulled up and attempted to enter.

“That guy pulled up to the bar. I pat(ted) him down,” Friesenhahn said. “I found a gun on him and told him he couldn’t come in the bar with it.”

Friesenhahn said the man, later identified by authorities as Wilmer Vladimir Ruiz-Ortega, was repeatedly told he could not enter while armed, but he tried to force his way inside.

Friesenhahn said he drew his own weapon at first but holstered it, believing a gunfight could endanger bystanders. Instead, he said, Friesenhahn fought Ruiz-Ortega in an attempt to take his gun away.

“Once I went to the ground, he shot me in the throat and then three more shots,” Friesenhahn said. “And then I blacked out.”

Friesenhahn said he was wearing protective gear and that shots to his chest did not penetrate, but the gunshot wound to his throat left him paralyzed. Friesenhahn was told that he was not expected to survive.

His recovery has included setbacks and additional medical challenges. Friesenhahn now lives with his sister, Becky Borjan, who cares for him full time.

“It’s scary some days,” Borjan said.

Borjan said the family has struggled to manage medical appointments, health care and costs while also seeking information about the criminal case against Ruiz-Ortega.

“We don’t have an answer. We don’t have a court date,” Borjan said. “We don’t know anything. We don’t have an update. We haven’t heard anything from anyone.”

KSAT previously reported that Ruiz-Ortega was in the country illegally and had prior arrests in Bexar County, including a deferred adjudication that was later revoked. Court records show the case related to the latest charges has stalled and was recently moved to another courtroom. However, no upcoming date has been set.

Borjan said the last time the family spoke with the prosecutor and a victim’s advocate last year, they were told a plea deal was being discussed — an outcome the family said it does not want.

What Friesenhahn said he wants is the opportunity to face Ruiz-Ortega in court.

“Him (Ruiz-Ortega) doing life behind bars because he sentenced me to this chair for life,” Friesenhahn said when asked what justice would look like for him.

As he continues his recovery, Friesenhahn said his goal is to one day regain the use of his hands.

Borjan said help has come from all over. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and his team have also reached out.

“Chip Roy’s team has been amazing,” Borjan said. “If we need something and we’re not getting a response from anyone, we contact his office, and they immediately will respond to me or my husband and help kind of navigate through the situations.”

KSAT 12 has reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, which responded with the following statement:

“The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has had numerous conversations, including a home visit, with the family of Jimmy Friesenhahn throughout multiple stages of this case. Our office has provided information regarding how the criminal justice system functions, what to expect at each phase of the process, and timely notification of all judicial proceedings. “As with anyone whose loved ones are victims of a crime, Mr. Friesenhahn’s family had questions regarding next steps and possible outcomes. They were informed that Ruiz Ortega’s charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury carries a punishment range of 5 to 99 years in prison. While it was explained that a jury could consider probation, the State made clear it would not seek probation in this case. “On several occasions, our office was asked whether a plea agreement would be pursued. We explicitly communicated that no plea offer would be extended without first consulting with the family. Since that time, the case has been transferred to the 175th District Court, and no plea offer was made prior to or after that transfer. “Our prosecution team is diligently preparing this case for trial and is committed to holding the defendant accountable under the law and pursuing justice on behalf of Jimmy and his loved ones.” Bexar County District Attorney's Office

