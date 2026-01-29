Officials: No suspect found after IDEA Judson campus placed on lockdown; students and staff are safe San Antonio police responded to the school around 7:50 a.m. Thursday San Antonio police investigating an incident on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at an IDEA Public Schools campus in the 1300 block of Judson Road. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A lockdown at a Northeast Side IDEA Public Schools campus was lifted Thursday morning after reports of a student in possession of a gun inside the school, according to San Antonio police.
San Antonio police officers responded to the Judson campus just before 8 a.m. The school is located in the 1300 block of Judson Road, between Lookout Road and Interstate 35.
In an emailed statement, the school had said it was aware of “an unconfirmed report of a prohibited item on school grounds.”
Soon after, SAPD said the campus was placed on lockdown.
In an update around 10:15 a.m., an SAPD spokesperson said a caller at the school said a student allegedly wearing “tactical gear” was in the school with a gun.
Officers later found and identified the student, but police said no gun was found.
A spokesperson for the school told KSAT there was no suspect and that students were being dismissed. Students and staff were safe during the lockdown, the school spokesperson said.
