Video of Kawhi Leonard at LA Dodgers game fuels more speculation about future

LOS ANGELES - The frenzy over "Kawhi-Watch 2018" may have officially reached new heights.

Leonard was spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday night and social media has reacted in various ways. Video was posted on Twitter and immediately went viral.

Many users believe it’s yet another sign that Leonard will leave San Antonio this summer.

Others say it’s merely an NBA player spending time in the offseason at home visiting family and friends.

It's been just over two weeks since the Spurs were eliminated. Kawhi Leonard wasn't able to attend a single playoff game.



Tonight, he caught a Dodgers game in LA. This will definitely be your Laker fan-friend's new favorite video.



(🎥courtesy @Mike_delaPena) pic.twitter.com/EimDhUCcdj — The Ringer (@ringer) May 11, 2018

But hes from Cali so what does this proove? — Stealth (@stealthdabomber) May 11, 2018

That he’s willing to go to a baseball game and not support his team during the playoffs. Meaning he’s not happy with the spurs — Phil Garling (@PhilGarling) May 11, 2018

Leonard is from Southern California and the Lakers and Clippers have been rumored to be trade partners with the Spurs if Leonard and the organization can not mend fences.

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes reported on May 1 that Leonard and an advisor were in San Antonio after he spent nearly six weeks in New York rehabbing his quadriceps injury which kept him sidelined for most of the season.

Leonard has not been seen around the team since March, and did not attend any of the Spurs playoff games this season.

Reports after the season indicated he and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich would meet some time this summer.

Leonard is eligible for the supermax contract extension worth $219 million over five years.

It’s important to note Leonard is under contract with San Antonio through next season, but this latest video will only fuel more speculation about Leonard’s future with the Spurs.

