Spurs

Video of Kawhi Leonard at LA Dodgers game fuels more speculation about future

Video of Leonard at Dodgers game spreads across social media

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

(Image via Twitter/Mike_delaPena)

LOS ANGELES - The frenzy over "Kawhi-Watch 2018" may have officially reached new heights.

Leonard was spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday night and social media has reacted in various ways. Video was posted on Twitter and immediately went viral.

More Headlines

Many users believe it’s yet another sign that Leonard will leave San Antonio this summer. 

Others say it’s merely an NBA player spending time in the offseason at home visiting family and friends.

Leonard is from Southern California and the Lakers and Clippers have been rumored to be trade partners with the Spurs if Leonard and the organization can not mend fences. 

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes reported on May 1 that Leonard and an advisor were in San Antonio after he spent nearly six weeks in New York rehabbing his quadriceps injury which kept him sidelined for most of the season.

Leonard has not been seen around the team since March, and did not attend any of the Spurs playoff games this season. 

Reports after the season indicated he and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich would meet some time this summer. 

Leonard is eligible for the supermax contract extension worth $219 million over five years. 

It’s important to note Leonard is under contract with San Antonio through next season, but this latest video will only fuel more speculation about Leonard’s future with the Spurs.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.