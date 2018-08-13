GOAT Sighting: Spurs legend Tim Duncan returns to court for game in Virgin Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Tim Duncan returned to the Virgin Islands this weekend to take part in a basketball game for a good cause.

Duncan, a native of St. Croix, played Saturday in the All VI Hoop Classic on Saturday at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

The Virgin Islands Consortium posted images and video of Duncan at the game and reported the San Antonio Spurs legend was also honored afterward.

Government officials with the Virgin Islands presented a plaque to Duncan that featured a bill signed into law to honor his basketball career and his achievements for the the people in the Virgin Islands.

Tim Duncan gets the game first basket with the slam! pic.twitter.com/aBvz4zey6V — Kyle Murphy (@kmurphyvisports) August 12, 2018

Duncan’s USVI Relief Fund was instrumental in helping people affected by two hurricanes that hit the Virgin Islands last year. He continues to bring disaster relief and awareness to the island.

The game Saturday was also held in support of the revival of the Hood Hoops Inter-neighborhood Youth Basketball League. Proceeds of the game will go toward the youth league.

Duncan, considered to be the greatest NBA power forward of all-time, remains an inspiration to people in the Virgin Islands.

The article read in part, "Virgin Islanders came out to see their superstar in real life play basketball on a real court right before their eyes. It was an opportunity of a lifetime for many."

