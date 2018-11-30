Cowboys DB Lewis grabs game-saving interception, helps Cowboys upset Saints

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) celebrates his interception of a pass by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints 13-10 Thursday night, holding the NFL's highest-scoring offense to a season-low output and 27 points below their season average.

Second-year cornerback Jourdan Lewis helped seal the victory, intercepting Saints quarterback Drew Brees with 2 minutes, 35 seconds to play.

“I melted in on the quarterback’s eyes," Lewis said. "I saw it was great pressure from the D-line on that play and just saw him throw it and reacted.”

His first interception this season - and first pick since Week 2 last season - allowed the Cowboys to run out the clock and win their fourth straight game. It's been a longtime coming for the seldom-used corner.

"It's a great feeling," Lewis said. "Just staying focused and staying humble. Believe in the Lord and your opportunity will come, and it did."

Linebacker Jaylon Smith and Lewis have been friends since they were 12. They're both from the Midwest and played 7-on-7 football together. Smith was happy to see his friend come up with a huge play with the game on the line.

"I know what he's about," Smith said. "He plays with so much heart and tenacity. Him being in the right place at the right time making a great play. I'm proud of him."

Up next the Cowboys will host the Eagles on Dec. 9 in the last of three straight home games.

