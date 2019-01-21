Texas optometrist offers free eye exams for refs after blown call in Saints-Rams game

A College Station optometrist's office is offering free eye exams to the NFL referees who missed a blatant pass interference call by the Los Angeles Rams against the Saints in the NFC championship game.

Dr. Justin Mays, of Crystal Vision Eye Center, told KSAT's sister station, KPRC-TV in Houston, that the call was so bad, he felt compelled to offer the free exam to any referee in need.

Mays also tweeted the offer from the eye center's account.

In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need.



You know who you are. — CrystalVisionCenter (@CrystalVisionCS) January 21, 2019

Mays said he felt horrible for the Saints and the fans, saying, “(It’s) atrociously bad -- the fact that every ref should just be fired. It’s just miserable. It’s just so sad for the Saints. Their whole season down the drain based on that call.”

Mays said he's received positive feedback from the tweet and was only making light of the situation, but said he was serious about the referees vision. Some optometrists in Louisiana are also making similar offers. The Saints lost to the Rams in overtime, 26-23, after the blown call.

I’ve seen PI’s called for infinitely less. What a joke. NFL refs are laughable. #Saints #Rams 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/P0nRJNyFW6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 20, 2019

