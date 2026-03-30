Chances for rain in the forecast, including over Easter weekend

Two windows for rain are upcoming. One Wednesday night into Thursday morning, another Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET MON & TUE: AM clouds, warm afternoons

STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT: May linger into Thursday morning

RAIN EASTER WEEKEND: Storms Saturday, cooler and breezy for Easter Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Clouds have rolled in this morning and will be with us through mid-morning. Then, it’ll turn mostly sunny and warm. Expect a high in the upper-80s. Tuesday plays out in an almost identical fashion.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Most of Wednesday will be quiet, too. However, by Wednesday night, an upper level storm system will help to generate a broken line of showers and storms. Any rain is forecast to reach San Antonio late Wednesday night into early Thursday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms are possible. Rainfall totals will only range from 0.10 to 0.25″. Skies will clear by midday Thursday, with sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.

Future radar for 6 am Thursday (4/2) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EASTER WEEKEND

Saturday is forecast to be warm, ahead of a cold front. As the front arrives Saturday afternoon, showers and storms are possible. Any significant rainfall will push south Saturday night. However, some lingering showers are possible behind the front through early Sunday morning. It’s possible that clouds may linger too, making for a cool, breezy, Easter Sunday. Currently, high temperatures are expected to hold in the 60s.

Easter Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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