Chances for rain in the forecast, including over Easter weekend

STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT: May linger into Thursday morning
RAIN EASTER WEEKEND: Storms Saturday, cooler and breezy for Easter Sunday
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds have rolled in this morning and will be with us through mid-morning. Then, it’ll turn mostly sunny and warm. Expect a high in the upper-80s. Tuesday plays out in an almost identical fashion.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
Most of Wednesday will be quiet, too. However, by Wednesday night, an upper level storm system will help to generate a broken line of showers and storms. Any rain is forecast to reach San Antonio late Wednesday night into early Thursday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms are possible. Rainfall totals will only range from 0.10 to 0.25″. Skies will clear by midday Thursday, with sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
EASTER WEEKEND
Saturday is forecast to be warm, ahead of a cold front. As the front arrives Saturday afternoon, showers and storms are possible. Any significant rainfall will push south Saturday night. However, some lingering showers are possible behind the front through early Sunday morning. It’s possible that clouds may linger too, making for a cool, breezy, Easter Sunday. Currently, high temperatures are expected to hold in the 60s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.