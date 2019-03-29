Peter J. Holt appointed Spurs chairman and co-CEO, succeeds mother in role

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced changes Friday to the leadership structure of the company, but the names will remain familiar.

Peter J. Holt and Corinna Holt Richter have been selected to succeed Julianna Hawn Holt and Peter M. Holt on the organization’s board of managers.

SS&E also announced that Peter J. Holt has been appointed the Spurs chairman and co-CEO.

Holt's appointment continues the family's leadership of the organization, which has spanned more than two decades.

Peter M. Holt was the chairman, CEO and owner of SSE for 20 years. Julianna Hawn Holt suceeded Peter M. Holt and has held the position since March 2016.

“We are excited to have Peter and Corinna assume leadership roles within Spurs Sports & Entertainment,” said SS&E President and co-CEO Rick Pych.

“Their values and business acumen will be key assets to our organization. The success and stability the Spurs have enjoyed under the leadership of the Holt family is remarkable," Pych said in a statement. "Logical succession planning has always been important to the Holt family, and we are thrilled that the family’s legacy will be sustained through their continued dedication and vision.”

The Holts joined the ownership group of the San Antonio Spurs in 1996.

Under the family's leadership, the Spurs have won five NBA championships and become one of the premier franchises in North American sports.

“We are humbled to carry on the legacy that our parents created,” said Holt. “Corinna and I have grown up celebrating the growth and success of the Spurs and, like many San Antonians, our fondest memories are linked with the team. Understanding the deep love our community has for the Spurs, we’ll always strive to put our fans first in everything we do. We are excited to continue to learn from the exceptional individuals who make up the Spurs ownership group and leadership team.”

Spurs Sports & Entertainment owns four professional sports franchises, the San Antonio Spurs, the San Antonio Rampage (AHL), San Antonio FC (USL) and the Austin Spurs (NBA G League).

SS&E also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.