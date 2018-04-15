OAKLAND, Calif. - Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard was nowhere to be seen at the Spurs' Saturday night playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, leaving many fans and members of the media wondering: Where in the world is Kawhi Leonard?

Many took to Twitter to comment on Leonard's absence from the playoff game as the Spurs were decimated by the Warriors. The Spurs ultimately lost the first game of the series, 113-92.

Despite being cleared by Spurs medical staff two months ago, Leonard has continued to recover from an injury to his right quadriceps under the care of a medical team apart from the Spurs organization.

Leonard has appeared in just nine games this season due to his injury.

Many speculated on what kind of message the Spurs star's absence sent.

"Kawhi's not even on the bench supporting his teammates? That's kind of weak," one person tweeted.

At least one person pointed out that despite Golden State's Stephen Curry's knee injury, he was on the bench supporting his team.

Another pondered what would be said of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Lebron James had he done the same thing Kawhi did.

NOTE: Some Tweets may contain language unsuitable for some audiences.

See what Twitter had to say about Leonard's absence:

kawhi has me taking so many Ls on twitter smh cc: @spurs cc: @FBI someone do something about this — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 14, 2018

Nice of Kawhi to show up and support his teammates. Or maybe he doesn't want to risk falling off the team bus and thus jeopardizing his "super max" extension. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) April 14, 2018

Spurs: Here's your medical clearance to play



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/5RycAHEHMW — Kazual Lee (@NoLeeNoParty) April 14, 2018

Damn Kawhi's not even on the bench supporting his teammates? That's kind of weak. — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 14, 2018

Kawhi Leonard not even willing to travel and sit on the bench and support his team speaks volumes. Doesn’t matter if he has a quiet soft demeanor. Still a jerk move. — Chris Abaray (@ChrisAbaray) April 14, 2018

"You know know what Kawhi is going through" Well it can't be bad that you CANT EVEN SIT ON THE BENCH WTF — #VIRG Phantuums (@Phantuums) April 14, 2018

If Kawhi Leonard is medically cleared to play, why isn’t he at least on the bench? — Kato Leonard (@kato3000) April 14, 2018

SA: are you going to at least be on the bench next game ?



KAWHI: new phone, who’s this ? — Nathan Michael (@nater0driguez) April 14, 2018

I don’t care how good he is, Kawhi quit on the Spurs and didn’t even show up to the game to support his teammates.@spurs trade Kawhi and get a player that LOVES playing for the Spurs.@kawhileonard Cleared to play two months ago, smh... — dylan (@dylanmsmitty) April 14, 2018

Spurs: you are cleared to play against the warriors in game 1.



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/TR3ZDG5YFB — Sadek (@Sadek___) April 14, 2018

Spurs fans: "KAWHI WE NEED YOU!!!!"



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/OGnDFfjRQj — David Aldridge (@Sp0rtsTalkJo3) April 14, 2018

Where tf is Kawhi Leonard?! Like did he just quit the team? — Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) April 14, 2018

Pop talking about “Kawhi & his group...” plus he ain’t even on the sideline w/ the team during their playoff battle 🤔🤔🤔 KAWHI GONE — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) April 14, 2018

Curry sitting right behind the bench supporting his teammates... Kawhi nowhere to be found. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) April 14, 2018

IMAGINE IF THAT WAS LEBRON OR RUSS WHO SAT OUT LIKE KAWHI LMAO — LeStressedJames🚬 (@PrimeLeGod) April 14, 2018

The Kawhi Leonard drama in SA is so wild. He flat-out quit on the Spurs. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) April 14, 2018

Waiting for Kawhi to come back like pic.twitter.com/IgYKYCWKRJ — Caroline Spencer (@carolineespence) April 14, 2018

Spurs looking sad, Kawhi is desperately needed and he’s just chilling at the house 😭😭😭 — Wenger Pls (@BasedChasen) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile Khawi at home: pic.twitter.com/RQIKLdHfDa — LeGOD James Ⓥ (@Petty__LBJ) April 14, 2018

