Spurs fall to LeBron and Lakers at home

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Sunday. The Spurs are now 4-2 on the season.

Dejounte Murray scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 44 points for LA.

PREVIOUS STORY

For the first time this season, the San Antonio Spurs will face the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers make their first appearance in San Antonio.

The Spurs are coming off a two-game road trip. They lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in a tight game on Thursday night, and then bounced back Friday night to beat to Golden State Warriors 127-110.

The Lakers are coming off an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Both teams come into this contest Sunday night with 4-1 records San Antonio is undefeated at home, opening up the season with a three-game homestand. Both teams are 1-1 on the road.

Even with their starting firepower, the Spurs got a big lift off the bench on Friday.

Patty Mills led the way with 31 points, three shy of his career high.

Lebron James comes to town on a hot streak. He scored 39 points, dished out 16 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Lakers overtime win over the Mavericks.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.