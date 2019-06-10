Spurs star Dejounte Murray rewards little brother in big way for graduating with honors

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray had a slam dunk of a graduation gift for his little brother who graduated on the honor roll: a purple Dodge Challenger.

Murray posted video of his younger brother's reaction to getting the muscle car to Twitter on Sunday and the tweet instantly went viral.

Murray wrote, "THANK YOU GOD For Putting Me In This Position. I’m Lost For Words But More Importantly I’m A Proud Big Brother. This What Making Honor Roll With A GPA 3.8 And Being The Most Respectful Young Man Get You!! I Love You Baby Brother!! This Is Only The Beginning!!"

The video shows Murray's younger brother in tears, covering his mouth in disbelief as he walks toward the vehicle. Murray is then seen embracing his brother for a long while.

The tweet has garnered more than 4,600 retweets and 25,000 likes.

THANK YOU GOD For Putting Me In This Position. I’m Lost For Words But More Importantly I’m A Proud Big Brother. This What Making Honor Roll With A GPA 3.8 And Being The Most Respectful Young Man Get You!! I Love You Baby Brother!! 💯😥😓🖤🤘🏽🤟🏽💪🏽 This Is Only The Beginning!! 🎓🎓 pic.twitter.com/LAJfliGXim — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.