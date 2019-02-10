Thousands pack Alamodome for SA Commanders' inaugural game

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of people, many clad in San Antonio Commanders colors and gear, streamed into the Alamo Dome Saturday night.

Majority of those in attendance already fans of a team they had never seen play.

Though other football teams have come through San Antonio before, fans are hopeful about the future of the Commanders and the Alliance of American Football of which they are a part.

KSAT's Garrett Brnger talked with some of the fans about what it means to have professional football here in San Antonio and their thoughts about the inaugural week of games for the AAF.

