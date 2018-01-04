Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre spotted in small South Texas town

HEBRONNVILLE, Texas - Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was recently spotted in South Texas, where he was apparently doing some hunting over the holiday season.

Benavides resident Esteban Lopez posted a picture of the legendary NFL quarterback on his Facebook page.

Lopez captioned the photo, “Brett Favre doing a little bit of bird hunting in South Texas," and gave KSAT.com permission to share the pic. Lopez added Favre was quail hunting in the area.

The photo was taken early Thursday morning near a Stripes convenience store in Hebbronville.

Favre has been an avid deer and bird hunter for most of his life. Several photos of Favre hunting have showed up online since his retirement from the NFL in 2011.

He even congratulated Peyton Manning with a recorded video from a deer stand after Manning broke his record for all-time regular season passing yards.

Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks to play the game.

