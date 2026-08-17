Reports To: Director, Revenue Planning & Analysis

Location: Detroit, MI (Graham Media Group HQ)

About the Role

Graham Media Group is seeking a highly analytical, detail-oriented, and process-driven Revenue Planning & Analysis Analyst II to join our Revenue Operations team. Reporting directly to the Director of Revenue Planning & Analysis, this role serves as a critical bridge between Revenue Operations, Sales, Finance, Technology, and Market Leadership teams.

The ideal candidate combines strong analytical capabilities with expertise in data governance, quality assurance, process documentation, Salesforce and project management. This individual will champion data integrity across revenue systems, lead cross-functional initiatives, develop scalable operational processes, and leverage emerging AI technologies to drive efficiency and innovation across the organization.

Responsibilities:

Conduct recurring audits of Salesforce, reporting platforms, and revenue datasets to ensure compliance with data standards

Partner with stakeholders to improve data collection methods, system adoption, and overall data quality

Monitor key data health metrics and build scorecards to measure accuracy and completeness

Create and maintain user guides, training materials, process documentation, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to support system adoption and operational consistency.

Support onboarding and ongoing training efforts for revenue systems, reporting tools, and operational processes

Partner with the Salesforce Administrator to support CRM enhancements, testing, user adoption, data hygiene, and reporting

Assist in troubleshooting system issues and validating system changes and integrations

Document processes, workflows, and system requirements to support ongoing optimization efforts

Act as the Revenue Operations team’s project manager for key initiatives, coordinating efforts across Sales, Finance, Marketing, Technology, and Market Leadership.

Gather business requirements, document processes, manage timelines, and communicate progress to stakeholders.

Drive process improvement initiatives that increase efficiency, scalability, and operational effectiveness.

Identify opportunities to leverage AI and automation to improve reporting, forecasting, documentation, and operational workflows

Assist in the design, testing, and deployment of AI-powered solutions and agents that increase productivity and streamline business processes

Requirements:

Experience creating and maintaining training materials, user guides, process documentation, and standard operating procedures

Ability to communicate complex processes and technical concepts in a clear, user-friendly manner for both technical and non-technical audiences

Experience facilitating training sessions and supporting user adoption of new tools, systems, and processes is a plus

Highly organized with strong attention to detail — you catch errors before others do

Collaborative, low-ego, and comfortable in a fast-moving, multi-market environment

Media, broadcasting, or advertising industry experience a plus, but not required

Please send resumes to Becky Hollandsworth at Bhollandsworth@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.