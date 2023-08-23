92º
Recipe: Lingonberry BBQ meatballs

This recipe combines Swedish heritage with a South Texas twist

It’s football time in Texas! If you’re planning a watch party for your favorite team, this Swedish dish with a Texas flare is sure to please.

Here’s how to make it.

IKEA Lingonberry BBQ Meatballs

Ingredients:
  • 1 bag of IKEA Huvudroll Meatballs (Swedish, Chicken, Plantball) Frozen
  • 2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce
  • 1 cup of lingonberry jam1/4 cup of water
  • 1/2 cup of garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup of onion powder
  • 1/2 cup of red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
  1. Place frozen meatballs in a slow cooker.
  2. Mix remaining ingredients; pour over meatballs. Cover with lid.
  3. Cook on low for 4hrs (or on high for 2hrs)
  4. Turn on the game and enjoy!

