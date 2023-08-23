Recipe: Lingonberry BBQ meatballs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s football time in Texas! If you’re planning a watch party for your favorite team, this Swedish dish with a Texas flare is sure to please.

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

1 bag of IKEA Huvudroll Meatballs (Swedish, Chicken, Plantball) Frozen

2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce

1 cup of lingonberry jam1/4 cup of water

1/2 cup of garlic powder

1/2 cup of onion powder

1/2 cup of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: