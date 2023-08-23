Recipe: Lingonberry BBQ meatballs

It’s football time in Texas! If you’re planning a watch party for your favorite team, this Swedish dish with a Texas flare is sure to please.
Here’s how to make it.
IKEA Lingonberry BBQ Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1 bag of IKEA Huvudroll Meatballs (Swedish, Chicken, Plantball) Frozen
- 2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce
- 1 cup of lingonberry jam1/4 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of garlic powder
- 1/2 cup of onion powder
- 1/2 cup of red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Place frozen meatballs in a slow cooker.
- Mix remaining ingredients; pour over meatballs. Cover with lid.
- Cook on low for 4hrs (or on high for 2hrs)
- Turn on the game and enjoy!